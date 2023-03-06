Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Enduring Impact of Exercise Cobra Gold

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    03.10.2023

    Video by Solomon Navarro 

    9th Mission Support Command

    1st Lt. Apisit Meejaiyen returns home for Cobra Gold 2023 to help support partnership building between U.S. and Royal Thai Forces. For 42 years, Cobra Gold has supported readiness and emphasized coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, while at the same time, had an enduring impact in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 16:26
    This work, The Enduring Impact of Exercise Cobra Gold, by Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Cobra Gold
    #USArmyReserve

