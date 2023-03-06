68W Combat Medic Explains Army Possibilities

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Tiller, a combat medic/healthcare specialist assigned to Madigan Army Medical Center, explains the possibilities the Army provides for those interested in the medical field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 8, 2023. The U.S. Army Medical Corps is made up of cohesive, highly-trained, disciplined Soldiers that demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and warrior ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)
