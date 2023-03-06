Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Cub: Practicing how we fight

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, participate in an Agile Cub exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 8, 2023. Agile Cub was performed at JBLE to take Airmen out of their comfort-zone and train in an unfamiliar location, improving deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 14:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876470
    VIRIN: 230308-F-PG418-7002
    Filename: DOD_109510615
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    This work, Agile Cub: Practicing how we fight, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    JBLE
    1st FW
    SJAFB
    deployment exercise
    Agile Cub

