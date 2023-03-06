U.S. Airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, participate in an Agile Cub exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 8, 2023. Agile Cub was performed at JBLE to take Airmen out of their comfort-zone and train in an unfamiliar location, improving deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 14:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876470
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-PG418-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_109510615
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Agile Cub: Practicing how we fight, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
