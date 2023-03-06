Nigerian Armed Forces conduct a VBSS on the Volta River with British Special Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nigerian Armed Forces conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise during a maritime combat scenario as part of Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 4, 2023. Exercises like Flintlock help strengthen the defense capabilities of African governments and regional organizations to address security threats more effectively – ultimately opening opportunities and reducing threats to the international community abroad and at home. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)