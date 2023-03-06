Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nigerian Armed Forces conduct a VBSS on the Volta River with British Special Forces

    GHANA

    03.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Nigerian Armed Forces conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise during a maritime combat scenario as part of Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 4, 2023. Exercises like Flintlock help strengthen the defense capabilities of African governments and regional organizations to address security threats more effectively – ultimately opening opportunities and reducing threats to the international community abroad and at home. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876468
    VIRIN: 230303-A-UN767-1060
    Filename: DOD_109510597
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: GH

    This work, Nigerian Armed Forces conduct a VBSS on the Volta River with British Special Forces, by SPC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Flintlock
    Flintlock23

