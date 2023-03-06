Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Life of Service: Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore Holy Cross ROTC Class of 1990

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross Class of 1990, and her journey through her life of service since graduating. She started her Navy career as a helicopter pilot and now serves as commandant, Naval District Washington. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 12:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876454
    VIRIN: 230314-N-DD308-1001
    Filename: DOD_109510371
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: DC, US

    NDW
    Naval District Washington
    Holy Cross

