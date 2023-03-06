U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross Class of 1990, and her journey through her life of service since graduating. She started her Navy career as a helicopter pilot and now serves as commandant, Naval District Washington. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 12:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876454
|VIRIN:
|230314-N-DD308-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109510371
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Life of Service: Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore Holy Cross ROTC Class of 1990, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT