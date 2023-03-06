A Life of Service: Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore Holy Cross ROTC Class of 1990

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross Class of 1990, and her journey through her life of service since graduating. She started her Navy career as a helicopter pilot and now serves as commandant, Naval District Washington. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)