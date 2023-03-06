Fort Bragg's Throckmorton Library hosted the first Puppies and Pi(e) event.
Dog-themed story time while dogs strolled around to be touched was a hit.
Pies from the Commissary were given away to celebrate National Pi Day (March 14th: 3.14).
