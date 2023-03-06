Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puppies and Pi(e)

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg's Throckmorton Library hosted the first Puppies and Pi(e) event.
    Dog-themed story time while dogs strolled around to be touched was a hit.
    Pies from the Commissary were given away to celebrate National Pi Day (March 14th: 3.14).

