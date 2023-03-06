Guard members train in arctic Canada as part of Guerrier Nordique ’23

National Guard members from Connecticut, Utah, New Hampshire, and Vermont are training in Valcartier, Quebec prior to Guerrier Nordique ’23.
This year’s exercise, which translates in English to “Norse Warrior”, is focused on combat capability and lethality in an arctic environment, with Canada’s northern territory temperatures staying below zero all day during the training period.
Soldiers and Airmen will be transported to Resolute Bay, Nunavut, where they will forward-deploy to establish remote camps and train in arctic combat and survival techniques.
Once established, the remote camp and ski landing area will provide multi-national ground forces with tactical support via LC-130 Hercules aircraft from the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift.
The exercise will culminate in a mock overland assault of an airfield 100 miles away, wherein Canadian and American soldiers will utilize snowmobiles and vehicles capable of traversing the arctic terrain to travel, assault and secure the airfield.
Guerrier Nordique is among a growing number of exercises designed around the strategic importance of developing American and allied capabilities in the Arctic, as interest in the region is scaling up around the world.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis. Edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
