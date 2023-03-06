Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP Forced Labor Technical Expo Day 1 - Industry Presentations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs Tucson Sector

    Join U.S. Customs and Border Protection for the first day of the Forced Labor Technical Expo in Washington, D.C. This two-day event is an opportunity for companies to showcase solutions that provide supply chain transparency solutions assisting in the identification of goods produced using forced labor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 12:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 876444
    Filename: DOD_109510348
    Length: 01:14:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Forced Labor Technical Expo Day 1 - Industry Presentations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP Forced Labor Technical Expo
    Felicia Pullam
    Kharon
    Oritain
    Altana Technologies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT