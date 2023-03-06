It takes a lot to not only do the job but to also look for ways to improve it. Staff Sgt. Rachel Corke from the 7th Security Forces Squadron and her drive to bring innovation to impact Dyess while empowering women across the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876443
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-NJ333-1001
|PIN:
|1892
|Filename:
|DOD_109510347
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Staff Sgt. Corke innovations impact Dyess AFB, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT