Staff Sgt. Corke innovations impact Dyess AFB

It takes a lot to not only do the job but to also look for ways to improve it. Staff Sgt. Rachel Corke from the 7th Security Forces Squadron and her drive to bring innovation to impact Dyess while empowering women across the Air Force.