Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray Army JORTC Memorial Invitational | 2023

U.S. Army Cadet Command hosted the Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray JROTC Memorial Invitational March 11-12, at Hardin County Schools in Radcliff, Ky. More than 150 teams traveled from across five different states to compete in one of the largest Army JROTC competitions in the country featuring drill, academics, air rifles, drone racing, and robotics events. | U.S. Army video by Ian Ives and Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs