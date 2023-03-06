Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray Army JORTC Memorial Invitational | 2023

    RADCLIFF, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    U.S. Army Cadet Command hosted the Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray JROTC Memorial Invitational March 11-12, at Hardin County Schools in Radcliff, Ky. More than 150 teams traveled from across five different states to compete in one of the largest Army JROTC competitions in the country featuring drill, academics, air rifles, drone racing, and robotics events. | U.S. Army video by Ian Ives and Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: RADCLIFF, KY, US 

    Army JROTC
    STEM
    Army ROTC
    SGM Paul C Gray
    Paul C Gray

