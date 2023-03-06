U.S. Army Cadet Command hosted the Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray JROTC Memorial Invitational March 11-12, at Hardin County Schools in Radcliff, Ky. More than 150 teams traveled from across five different states to compete in one of the largest Army JROTC competitions in the country featuring drill, academics, air rifles, drone racing, and robotics events. | U.S. Army video by Ian Ives and Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876433
|VIRIN:
|230311-O-MN346-382
|Filename:
|DOD_109510181
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|RADCLIFF, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray Army JORTC Memorial Invitational | 2023, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
