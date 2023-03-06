Master Sgt. Yolanda Porter, Patient Administration Department NCOIC at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, shares her experiences and advice as a woman in the military. Women continue to make history in the military today, pushing boundaries and taking on more roles – and more prestigious roles – than ever before. Women make up 16% of our nation’s Armed Forces, serving in every branch of the U.S. military.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 10:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876422
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-DQ133-808
|Filename:
|DOD_109510043
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BACH Patient Administrator Shares Experiences, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT