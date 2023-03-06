Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Patient Administrator Shares Experiences

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Master Sgt. Yolanda Porter, Patient Administration Department NCOIC at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, shares her experiences and advice as a woman in the military. Women continue to make history in the military today, pushing boundaries and taking on more roles – and more prestigious roles – than ever before. Women make up 16% of our nation’s Armed Forces, serving in every branch of the U.S. military.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 10:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876422
    VIRIN: 230228-A-DQ133-808
    Filename: DOD_109510043
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

