BACH Patient Administrator Shares Experiences

Master Sgt. Yolanda Porter, Patient Administration Department NCOIC at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, shares her experiences and advice as a woman in the military. Women continue to make history in the military today, pushing boundaries and taking on more roles – and more prestigious roles – than ever before. Women make up 16% of our nation’s Armed Forces, serving in every branch of the U.S. military.