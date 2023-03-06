USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Souda Bay, Crete

230310-N-FS414-1001 SOUDA BAY, Crete (Mar. 10, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group 10, arrives in Souda Bay, Crete, for a scheduled port visit Mar. 10, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allies, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)
|03.10.2023
|03.14.2023 11:09
|B-Roll
|876421
|230310-N-FS414-1001
|DOD_109510031
|00:01:00
|GR
|2
|2
