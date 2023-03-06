Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Souda Bay, Crete

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    03.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariano Lopez 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230310-N-FS414-1001 SOUDA BAY, Crete (Mar. 10, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group 10, arrives in Souda Bay, Crete, for a scheduled port visit Mar. 10, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allies, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876421
    VIRIN: 230310-N-FS414-1001
    Filename: DOD_109510031
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Souda Bay, Crete, by PO3 Mariano Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    USS George H.W. Bush
    Port Visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT