    Pacific News: March 14, 2023

    JAPAN

    03.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News, U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 1st Regimental Landing Team, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, take part in a bilateral tactical air control party exercise at W-174, Okinawa, Japan. U.S. Army Japan hosted an inaugural Women, Peace and Security symposium, or WPS, at Camp Zama, Japan. U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 1st Regimental Landing Team, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, take part in a bilateral tactical air control party exercise at W-174, Okinawa, Japan.

    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: March 14, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Pacific
    Indo Pacific
    INDOPACOM

