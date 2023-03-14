Pacific News: March 14, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News, U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 1st Regimental Landing Team, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, take part in a bilateral tactical air control party exercise at W-174, Okinawa, Japan. U.S. Army Japan hosted an inaugural Women, Peace and Security symposium, or WPS, at Camp Zama, Japan. U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 1st Regimental Landing Team, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, take part in a bilateral tactical air control party exercise at W-174, Okinawa, Japan.