Capt. Kelly Elmore, OB/GYN and Chief of Staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, explains some benefits hormonal birth control.
Walk-in contraceptive services are now available at military hospitals and clinics. No referral or appointment is required. Learn more and find clinic locations here:
https://www.tricare.mil/walkincontraceptiveservices
This work, Benefits of Hormonal Birth Control, by Sara Barger, Tim Beckwith and John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS
