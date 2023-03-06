1ID Culinary Specialists take on Springfield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. John Mcneil, a culinary specialist assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, explains the importance of the noncommissioned officer (NCO) during a visit to local high schools to support recruiting efforts by conducting a cooking demonstration and sharing his Army story at Springfield, MO on Feb. 27, 2023. The team provided sample sized portions to the students while building interest in the different paths of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)