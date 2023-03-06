Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1ID Culinary Specialists take on Springfield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. John Mcneil, a culinary specialist assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, explains the importance of the noncommissioned officer (NCO) during a visit to local high schools to support recruiting efforts by conducting a cooking demonstration and sharing his Army story at Springfield, MO on Feb. 27, 2023. The team provided sample sized portions to the students while building interest in the different paths of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 15:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876337
    VIRIN: 230227-A-FL671-5001
    Filename: DOD_109508579
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ID Culinary Specialists take on Springfield, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cook
    BigRedOne
    fightingfirst
    1stinfantrydivision
    1NCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT