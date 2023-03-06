1ID Culinary Specialists take on Springfield

U.S. Army Spc. John Mcneil, a culinary specialist assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, explains the importance of the noncommissioned officer (NCO) during a visit to local high schools to support recruiting efforts by conducting a cooking demonstration and sharing his Army story at Springfield, MO on Feb. 27, 2023. The team provided sample sized portions to the students while building interest in the different paths of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
