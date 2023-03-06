Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is Contraception?

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Capt. Kelly Elmore, Ob/Gyn and Chief of Staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, explains what is contraception. Walk-in contraceptive services are now available at military hospitals and clinics. No referral or appointment is required. Learn more and find clinic locations here:

    https://www.tricare.mil/walkincontraceptiveservices

    women's health
    pregnancy
    Elmore
    MHSsocial
    contraceptive services

