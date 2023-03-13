Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 13 March 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Chad Gemeinhardt, 81 MSG/CC, and CMSgt Francis Sabella, 81 SFS/SFM, discuss recent and upcoming events at Keesler -- including the Biloxi St. Patrick's Day Parade, K-9 Veteran's Day Ruck March and MWD demonstration, and Dragon University's upcoming LEAD-Athon.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 16:19
    Location: MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 13 March 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81 TRW
    K-9 Veteran's Day
    Dragon University
    Keeselr AFB

