Kristyn E. Jones, acting undersecretary of the Air Force, and Maj. Gen. Mike A. Greiner, deputy assistant secretary for budget, discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 15:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|876331
|Filename:
|DOD_109508466
|Length:
|00:41:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Force Officials Discuss 2024 Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT