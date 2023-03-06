Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Night Shoot

Marines with various units across the East coast participate in the night shooting event of the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 11, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)
