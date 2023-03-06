Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Night Shoot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marines with various units across the East coast participate in the night shooting event of the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 11, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876330
    VIRIN: 230311-M-JE868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109508406
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Night Shoot, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night Shoot
    MCIEAST
    Competition
    Warfighter
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Make Ready
    MCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT