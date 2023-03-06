Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven, Gumbleton Discuss 2024 Budget

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Erik K. Raven, undersecretary of the Navy and Rear Adm. John Gumbleton, U.S. Navy deputy assistant secretary for budget, discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 14:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 876322
    Filename: DOD_109508264
    Length: 00:39:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven, Gumbleton Discuss 2024 Budget , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT