Women's History Month 2023

Marine Corps Installations East honors Women's History Month by recognizing women throughout the Marine Corps' history. Women’s History Month had its origins as a national celebration in 1981 when Congress passed Pub. L. 97-28 which authorized and requested the President to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982 as “Women’s History Week" and in 1987 after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress designated the month of March as “Women’s History Month.”