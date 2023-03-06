Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month 2023

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marine Corps Installations East honors Women's History Month by recognizing women throughout the Marine Corps' history. Women’s History Month had its origins as a national celebration in 1981 when Congress passed Pub. L. 97-28 which authorized and requested the President to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982 as “Women’s History Week" and in 1987 after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress designated the month of March as “Women’s History Month.”

    Female Marines
    MCIEAST
    Women's History Month
    Make Ready
    Females in Combat Roles
    Women's Military History

