    Connecting the Dots

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Check out Division Newport’s new video series, “Connecting the Dots.” Each month, we’ll spotlight a few employees to show how their work at Division Newport supports the U.S. Navy. This month features Laura Sparks, a geospatial analyst in the Environmental Branch Corporate Operations Department; Curtis Richard, a systems engineer in the Electromagnetic Warfare Special Projects Branch of the Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department; and Dawn Griffin, a contracting officer in the Procurement Branch of the Contracts Department.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876301
    VIRIN: 230307-N-UM004-1001
    Filename: DOD_109507949
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    This work, Connecting the Dots, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WhatWeDoMatters
    EmpoweringOurPeople
    ConnectingTheDots
    AligningToOurMission
    BuildingStrongTeams

