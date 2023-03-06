video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876301" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Check out Division Newport’s new video series, “Connecting the Dots.” Each month, we’ll spotlight a few employees to show how their work at Division Newport supports the U.S. Navy. This month features Laura Sparks, a geospatial analyst in the Environmental Branch Corporate Operations Department; Curtis Richard, a systems engineer in the Electromagnetic Warfare Special Projects Branch of the Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department; and Dawn Griffin, a contracting officer in the Procurement Branch of the Contracts Department.