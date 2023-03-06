Women's History Month Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Marscha Boydston, 10th AAMDC G-4 Operations NCOIC, shares her Army Story for Women's History Month Mar. 13 in Sembach, Germany. Women's History Month stands as a further reminder of strength the Army has gained, and will gain, through having a high-quality diverse All-Volunteer Force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)