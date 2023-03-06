Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Feature

    RP, GERMANY

    03.13.2023

    Video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Marscha Boydston, 10th AAMDC G-4 Operations NCOIC, shares her Army Story for Women's History Month Mar. 13 in Sembach, Germany. Women's History Month stands as a further reminder of strength the Army has gained, and will gain, through having a high-quality diverse All-Volunteer Force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Location: RP, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    ArmyDiversity
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory

