    Pacific Update: Women, Peace, Security Symposium

    JAPAN

    03.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosted a Women, Peace, and Security symposium at Camp Zama in Japan's Kanagawa Prefecture from March 6th to March 8th. The symposium discussed policy that recognizes that women must be critical actors in all efforts to achieve sustainable international peace and security.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 22:15
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific Update: Women, Peace, Security Symposium, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    afn tokyo pacific camp zama usag japan wps symposium women peace security

