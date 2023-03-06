Pacific Update: Women, Peace, Security Symposium

U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosted a Women, Peace, and Security symposium at Camp Zama in Japan's Kanagawa Prefecture from March 6th to March 8th. The symposium discussed policy that recognizes that women must be critical actors in all efforts to achieve sustainable international peace and security.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 22:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|JP
