    88TH Readiness Division Command Sgt. Maj. Betty holds town halls

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the 88th Readiness Division command sergeant major, held two town halls on Fort McCoy, Wis., and Fort Snelling, Minn., to discuss several issues with Active Guard Reserve and Troop Program Unit Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 20:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876223
    VIRIN: 230304-A-KP604-073
    Filename: DOD_109507094
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, 88TH Readiness Division Command Sgt. Maj. Betty holds town halls, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Minnesota
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    Fort McCoy
    Fort Snelling

