    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuates a 24-year-old crewmember from a Canadian vessel located northwest of Graham Island in British Columbia on March 10, 2023. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 7:58 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to shore in Masset, a village in British Columbia, where the patient was transferred to awaiting EMS. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876221
    VIRIN: 230310-G-AE983-074
    Filename: DOD_109507021
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia

    TAGS

    Canada
    Coast Guard
    British Columbia
    Air Station Sitka
    Masset
    Graham Island

