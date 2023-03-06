Coast Guard aircrew medevacs Canadian crewmember from vessel near Graham Island, British Columbia

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuates a 24-year-old crewmember from a Canadian vessel located northwest of Graham Island in British Columbia on March 10, 2023. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 7:58 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to shore in Masset, a village in British Columbia, where the patient was transferred to awaiting EMS. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.
