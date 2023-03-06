LCU Amphibious Operations: Iron Fist 23

A U.S. Navy landing craft, utility disembarks from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD-48), during beach landing operation as part of exercise Iron Fist 23 on Kin Blue Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 8, 2023. The USMC and Navy worked together proving they can operate as a cohesive whole. The Marines and Sailor aboard the USS Ashland worked hand in hand to conduct LCU operations. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876196
|VIRIN:
|230309-M-UF994-1102
|Filename:
|DOD_109506430
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|KIN BLUE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
