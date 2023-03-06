LCU Amphibious Operations: Iron Fist 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Navy landing craft, utility disembarks from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD-48), during beach landing operation as part of exercise Iron Fist 23 on Kin Blue Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 8, 2023. The USMC and Navy worked together proving they can operate as a cohesive whole. The Marines and Sailor aboard the USS Ashland worked hand in hand to conduct LCU operations. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)