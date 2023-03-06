Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCU Amphibious Operations: Iron Fist 23

    KIN BLUE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christopher England 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Navy landing craft, utility disembarks from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD-48), during beach landing operation as part of exercise Iron Fist 23 on Kin Blue Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 8, 2023. The USMC and Navy worked together proving they can operate as a cohesive whole. The Marines and Sailor aboard the USS Ashland worked hand in hand to conduct LCU operations. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876196
    VIRIN: 230309-M-UF994-1102
    Filename: DOD_109506430
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: KIN BLUE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP

    LCU
    Bilateral
    JSDF
    Iron Fist
    CSSA
    BlueGreenTeam

