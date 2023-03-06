Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-17 Infantry Mortar MORTEP

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    2ID Rotational BDE

    Soldiers with 1-17th Infantry Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division fire their 120mm from their Stryker Mortar Carrier Vehicle during their mortar training and evaluation exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex March 10, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876195
    VIRIN: 230310-A-TL808-001
    Filename: DOD_109506295
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Infantry
    MORTEP
    RFLC

