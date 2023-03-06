Cobra Gold 2023 - Airborne Operation

Paratroopers from across the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division recently participated in Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 in the Kingdom of Thailand. During the exercise, the Falcon Brigade integrated and trained with the Royal Thai Army to execute a Joint Forcible Entry near Thanarat Drop Zone on March 3, 2023.
Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd iteration, is an annual Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a joint multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 01:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876192
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-HL439-982
|Filename:
|DOD_109506243
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|THANARAT, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
