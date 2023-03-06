Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2023 - Airborne Operation

    THANARAT, THAILAND

    03.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from across the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division recently participated in Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 in the Kingdom of Thailand. During the exercise, the Falcon Brigade integrated and trained with the Royal Thai Army to execute a Joint Forcible Entry near Thanarat Drop Zone on March 3, 2023.

    Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd iteration, is an annual Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a joint multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 01:43
    Location: THANARAT, TH

    82nd Airborne Division
    Falcon Brigade
    Cobra Gold
    US Army
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    paratrooper

