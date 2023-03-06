Cobra Gold 2023 - Airborne Operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876192" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers from across the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division recently participated in Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 in the Kingdom of Thailand. During the exercise, the Falcon Brigade integrated and trained with the Royal Thai Army to execute a Joint Forcible Entry near Thanarat Drop Zone on March 3, 2023.



Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd iteration, is an annual Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a joint multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.