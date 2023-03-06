Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll AH-64 Apache Helicopters Loaded Onto the Alliance Fairfax, Kuwait 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT OF SHUAIBA, KUWAIT

    03.03.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    B-roll, 20 AH-64 Apache helicopters and containers are loaded aboard the Alliance Fairfax by Soldiers from 1181st Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Mar. 3, 2023.
    (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 23:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876188
    VIRIN: 230303-D-VN697-491
    Filename: DOD_109506033
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll AH-64 Apache Helicopters Loaded Onto the Alliance Fairfax, Kuwait 2023, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    101st CAB
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    SDDC
    ASG-KU
    1181st DDSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT