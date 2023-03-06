B-Roll AH-64 Apache Helicopters Loaded Onto the Alliance Fairfax, Kuwait 2023

B-roll, 20 AH-64 Apache helicopters and containers are loaded aboard the Alliance Fairfax by Soldiers from 1181st Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Mar. 3, 2023.
(U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 23:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876188
|VIRIN:
|230303-D-VN697-491
|Filename:
|DOD_109506033
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
