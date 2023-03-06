Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    125th Medical Detachment 1 conducts readiness exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STARKE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 125th Medical Detachment 1, Florida Air National Guard, establish medical tents for search and rescue operations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, March 11, 2023. The training was part of a base wide Readiness Exercise Validation held March 9-11, 2023 to refine deployment processes and test the Wing’s ability to rapidly mobilize an aviation package to the Indo-Pacific region. The three-day exercise focused on the safe and efficient real-world generation and deployment of more than 150 Airmen, 12 aircraft and several tons of equipment and cargo. The exercise also tested Airmen’s ability to execute and sustain agile combat employment operations in a simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876186
    VIRIN: 230311-F-HK415-1273
    Filename: DOD_109505967
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: STARKE, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Medical Detachment 1 conducts readiness exercise, by SSgt Cole Benjamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    readiness
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT