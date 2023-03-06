Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army Reserve's 63rd Readiness Division Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 2023 Annual Training Video

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Army Reserve Soldiers from the 63rd Readiness Division's Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment complete their final days of annual training, Mar. 5-12, 2023, at Fort Hunter Liggett in Jolon, California.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 17:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876185
    VIRIN: 230311-A-NP785-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109505957
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Reserve's 63rd Readiness Division Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 2023 Annual Training Video, by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #63rdReadinessDivision #USARC #USArmyReserve #USARBest #Readiness #Annualtraining

