B-roll video of firefighters from the 125th Fighter Wing participating in rescue training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, FL, March 10, 2023. Fire protection specialists deal with everything from brush fires to burning rocket fuel, as well as hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876184
|VIRIN:
|230310-Z-HQ196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109505913
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 125th Fire Search and Rescue Training, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT