B-Roll: 125th Fire Search and Rescue Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876184" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video of firefighters from the 125th Fighter Wing participating in rescue training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, FL, March 10, 2023. Fire protection specialists deal with everything from brush fires to burning rocket fuel, as well as hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)