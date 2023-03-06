Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 125th Fire Search and Rescue Training

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll video of firefighters from the 125th Fighter Wing participating in rescue training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, FL, March 10, 2023. Fire protection specialists deal with everything from brush fires to burning rocket fuel, as well as hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

