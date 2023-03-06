U.S. Marine Corps athletes with Wounded Warrior Regiment and international athletes, competed at the 2023 Marine Corps Trials on Camp Pendleton, Calif., from Feb. 28 - Mar. 11 , 2023. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands, and The United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mellizza Bonjoc, Sgt. Ian Simmons, and Sgt. Ryan Pulliam)
|03.11.2023
|03.11.2023 14:49
|Package
|876183
|230311-M-JX937-394
|DOD_109505849
|00:01:32
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
