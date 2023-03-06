A Look at Flintlock in Côte d'Ivoire

Members from Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Canada, France, Netherlands and the U.S. wrap up the academic portion of Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 9, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)
|03.09.2023
Date Posted: 03.11.2023
Category: Video Productions
|876176
VIRIN: 230309-F-MI374-1001
|DOD_109505502
|00:01:04
|ABIDJAN, CI
|0
|0
