Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Look at Flintlock in Côte d'Ivoire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    03.09.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members from Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Canada, France, Netherlands and the U.S. wrap up the academic portion of Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 9, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876176
    VIRIN: 230309-F-MI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_109505502
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ABIDJAN, CI 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Look at Flintlock in Côte d'Ivoire, by TSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT