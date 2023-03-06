A Look at Flintlock in Côte d'Ivoire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Canada, France, Netherlands and the U.S. wrap up the academic portion of Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 9, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)