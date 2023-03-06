Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.11.2023

    Video by Capt. Janeen Phelps and Spc. Cecilia Soriano

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Women’s History Month is a reminder of the strength the Army has gained and will gain through having a high-quality and diverse all-volunteer force. Army diversity is about knowing our people and understanding the values individuals bring, and optimizing what they offer to build high-performing and cohesive teams. As the Army shapes the future force, we will ensure every individual has the opportunity to maximize their potential. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Janeen Phelps and Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 03:37
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month, by CPT Janeen Phelps and SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

