Women’s History Month is a reminder of the strength the Army has gained and will gain through having a high-quality and diverse all-volunteer force. Army diversity is about knowing our people and understanding the values individuals bring, and optimizing what they offer to build high-performing and cohesive teams. As the Army shapes the future force, we will ensure every individual has the opportunity to maximize their potential. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Janeen Phelps and Spc. Cecilia Soriano)