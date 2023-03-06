Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARCG Attends JROTC event The Grizzly Meet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Spc. jose lopez xique 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    ARCG attends and covers Ther Grizzly Meet hosted by Northside High School JROTC

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 16:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876130
    VIRIN: 230217-A-XL846-1001
    Filename: DOD_109504756
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCG Attends JROTC event The Grizzly Meet, by SPC jose lopez xique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARCG ARCC USAR JROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT