Kirtland Air Force Base Prescribed Burn

U.S. Fish and Wildlife, along with Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Fire Departments, conducted KAFB's first ever prescribed burn at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 9, 2023. This B-Roll video showcases before, during, and after shots of the burn. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Ruben Daniel Garibay)