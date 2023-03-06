Meet Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley, a member of the Army Reserve's team during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise.
Listen as she talks about her passion for baking and the inspiration behind it.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 20:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876101
|VIRIN:
|230308-A-EN211-645
|Filename:
|DOD_109504239
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Giving a Piece of your Self Away, by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT