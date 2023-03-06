840th Transportation Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, March, 2023

The 840th Transportation Battalion has a Change of Command Ceremony for the transition from Cpt. Brett E. Harris, outgoing commander, Kuwait Detachment, to Cpt. Nawl. Lt. Col. Charles G. Waites, battalion commander, 840th Transportation Battalion, presides over the ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on March 8, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876065
|VIRIN:
|230308-A-FM739-162
|Filename:
|DOD_109503490
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
