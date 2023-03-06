Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    840th Transportation Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, March, 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.08.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The 840th Transportation Battalion has a Change of Command Ceremony for the transition from Cpt. Brett E. Harris, outgoing commander, Kuwait Detachment, to Cpt. Nawl. Lt. Col. Charles G. Waites, battalion commander, 840th Transportation Battalion, presides over the ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on March 8, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876065
    VIRIN: 230308-A-FM739-162
    Filename: DOD_109503490
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    840th Transportation Battalion
    ASG-KU

