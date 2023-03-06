Maj. Alea Nadeem and CMSgt. Ryan Taylor Visit Goodfellow | Raider Report Ep. 5

On the latest episode of the Raider Report, Maj. Alea Nadeem talks about women serving in today's Air Force, and CMSgt. Ryan Taylor visits the First Sergeants of the 17th Training Wing.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 08:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876047
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-EP494-629
|Filename:
|DOD_109503161
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT