    Maj. Alea Nadeem and CMSgt. Ryan Taylor Visit Goodfellow | Raider Report Ep. 5

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    On the latest episode of the Raider Report, Maj. Alea Nadeem talks about women serving in today's Air Force, and CMSgt. Ryan Taylor visits the First Sergeants of the 17th Training Wing.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 08:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876047
    VIRIN: 230309-F-EP494-629
    Filename: DOD_109503161
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Women's History Month
    AETC
    First Sergeants
    17 TRW
    Raider Report

