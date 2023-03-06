The Saber Community Spouses Club hosted an International Woman's Day luncheon on Mar. 6, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The mayor of Bitburger-Land was invited to speak at the luncheon to share her story as a woman in politics.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 08:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876045
|VIRIN:
|230306-F-BE660-087
|Filename:
|DOD_109503140
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, International Woman's Day InFocus, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT