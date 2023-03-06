Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Woman's Day InFocus

    GERMANY

    03.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The Saber Community Spouses Club hosted an International Woman's Day luncheon on Mar. 6, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The mayor of Bitburger-Land was invited to speak at the luncheon to share her story as a woman in politics.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 08:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876045
    VIRIN: 230306-F-BE660-087
    Filename: DOD_109503140
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    International Women's Day
    AFN Spangdahlem
    SCSC
    InFocus
    A1C Isabella Ortega
    National Women History Month

