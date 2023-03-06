Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Low and Close to Ground Landing Training

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Air Force C-17 crew with 535th Airlift Squadron, conducts a C-17 pre-brief for a low and close to ground landing training on Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2023. Integrated missions are geared towards scenarios that would likely happen on a deployment; co-pilots then practice tactical flying to be able to fly efficiently and effectively in the event of any emergency.

    U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 07:52
    PACAF
    C-17
    JBPHH
    Womens History Month
    Hawaii
    535th Airlift Squadron

