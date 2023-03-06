C-17 Low and Close to Ground Landing Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force C-17 crew with 535th Airlift Squadron, conducts a C-17 pre-brief for a low and close to ground landing training on Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2023. Integrated missions are geared towards scenarios that would likely happen on a deployment; co-pilots then practice tactical flying to be able to fly efficiently and effectively in the event of any emergency.



U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland