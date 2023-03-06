U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Fire Department conduct rescue hoist training in Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876034" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew deployed to Guam from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii flies patterns to assess winds and terrain before conducting rescue hoist training at Sella Bay Overlook in Guam on March 8, 2023. Eight members of GFD's Battalion A worked with the aircrew and personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam response department. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)