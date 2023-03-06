U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Fire Department conduct rescue hoist training in Guam

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew deployed to Guam from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii flies patterns to assess winds and terrain before conducting rescue hoist training at Sella Bay Overlook in Guam on March 8, 2023. Eight members of GFD's Battalion A worked with the aircrew and personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam response department. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 01:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876034
|VIRIN:
|230308-G-IA651-915
|Filename:
|DOD_109502895
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
