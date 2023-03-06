video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Robert W. Anderson, the operations chief for with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 4, speaks about the training conducted during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 challenged Marines with CLB-4 to utilize air, ground, and water transportation methods to provide logistical sustainment to Ground Combat Elements during Air Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force mobilization drills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)