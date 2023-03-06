Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Warfare Exercise 23

    KIN BLUE, OKAYAMA, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Robert W. Anderson, the operations chief for with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 4, speaks about the training conducted during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 challenged Marines with CLB-4 to utilize air, ground, and water transportation methods to provide logistical sustainment to Ground Combat Elements during Air Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force mobilization drills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 01:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876025
    VIRIN: 230216-M-PM375-001
    Filename: DOD_109502738
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: KIN BLUE, OKAYAMA, JP

    This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise 23, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CLB-4
    GCE
    LCE
    Kin Blue
    JWX 23

