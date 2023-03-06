U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Robert W. Anderson, the operations chief for with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 4, speaks about the training conducted during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 challenged Marines with CLB-4 to utilize air, ground, and water transportation methods to provide logistical sustainment to Ground Combat Elements during Air Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force mobilization drills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 01:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876025
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-PM375-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109502738
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|KIN BLUE, OKAYAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
