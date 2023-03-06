Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Body Composition Program Town Hall

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    A discussion on the findings and recommendations of the Army Body Composition Study with the Army G1 SGM and the lead researchers of the study, hosted by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 16:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875986
    Filename: DOD_109502000
    Length: 00:49:07
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Army Body Composition Program Town Hall , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston
    Army Body Composition Program Town Hall

