528th Field Hospital Supports the Warfighter

44th Medical Brigade soldiers and civilian team members conduct training at tge 528th Field hospital on 08 Mar. 2023, Fort Bragg, NC. The field hospital contains all of the same entities of a hard structure hospital, giving it the same capabilities all the way from minor illnesses to major surgeries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cory Reese)