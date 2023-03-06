Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    528th Field Hospital Supports the Warfighter

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    44th Medical Brigade soldiers and civilian team members conduct training at tge 528th Field hospital on 08 Mar. 2023, Fort Bragg, NC. The field hospital contains all of the same entities of a hard structure hospital, giving it the same capabilities all the way from minor illnesses to major surgeries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cory Reese)

    This work, 528th Field Hospital Supports the Warfighter, by SGT Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    18th Airborne Corps
    44th Medical Brigade
    528th Field Hospital

