    Illinois National Guard Women's History Month Speaker

    IL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois National Guard Equal Opportunity Management Office and the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau brought Cyndee Schaffer, author of "Mollie's War: The Letters of a World War II WAC in Europe," to the Illinois Military Academy Mar. 8, to celebrate Women's History Month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875976
    VIRIN: 230308-Z-NB653-001
    Filename: DOD_109501775
    Length: 01:01:45
    Location: IL, US

    TAGS

    International Women's Day
    Illinois Naitonal Guard
    Womens History Month

