The Illinois National Guard Equal Opportunity Management Office and the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau brought Cyndee Schaffer, author of "Mollie's War: The Letters of a World War II WAC in Europe," to the Illinois Military Academy Mar. 8, to celebrate Women's History Month.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875976
|VIRIN:
|230308-Z-NB653-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109501775
|Length:
|01:01:45
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois National Guard Women's History Month Speaker, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT