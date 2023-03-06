Côte d'Ivoire, Ivorian Soldier explains the beneifits of Flintlock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Ivorian Soldier discusses the benefits of participating in Flintlock, March 3, 2021, near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Flintlock provides an opportunity, along with other U.S. military-hosted events, for African nations to share their strategies and best practices to accelerate the collective ability to adapt and overcome the terrorist threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashlind House)