An Ivorian Soldier discusses the benefits of participating in Flintlock, March 3, 2021, near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Flintlock provides an opportunity, along with other U.S. military-hosted events, for African nations to share their strategies and best practices to accelerate the collective ability to adapt and overcome the terrorist threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashlind House)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875970
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-BW912-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109501664
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|ABIDJAN, CI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Côte d'Ivoire, Ivorian Soldier explains the beneifits of Flintlock, by SGT Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
