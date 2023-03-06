Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    #WhyIServe | Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young,U.S. Army Cadet Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, Command Sergeant Major U.S. Army Cadet Command, shares his #ArmyStory and why he continues to serve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 14:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 875964
    VIRIN: 230216-A-YR592-135
    Filename: DOD_109501583
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #WhyIServe | Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young,U.S. Army Cadet Command, by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army ROTC
    Why I Serve
    Roy Young
    CSM Roy Young

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT